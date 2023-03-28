Jacobs plays in District 14 All-Star game

WAVERLY — Miami Trace senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs took part in the District 14 all-star basketball game held in Waverly March 22, 2023.

Jacobs said that she knows she scored at least two points in the game.

“We knew that since it was just an all-star game that it wasn’t a huge deal,” Jacobs said. “I had a lot more assists than rebounds.

“I’ve played AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) with some of the girls I played with,” Jacobs said. “It was nice just getting to play with them again for one last time.”

The South squad defeated the North squad (of which Jacobs was a member) by one point, Jacobs said.

“Just the experience overall was great,” Jacobs said. “It was nice just to have a relaxed game where you’re not really going 110 percent all the time. Turnovers weren’t such a big deal, missed shots weren’t such a big deal.

“Playing with Jaycee (Harding of Chillicothe) and other players from the league who led their team in points, rebounds or assists was nice,” Jacobs said. “Just playing with those leaders from different teams.”

Asked about her college plans, at least as they pertain to continuing her basketball career, Jacobs replied, “I’m kind of undecided. I could play basketball, but, I really am not sure what I want to do yet.

“I just know that I want to study pre-vet,” Jacobs said. “I would love to work with horses and be an equine vet. I would also not be shy to the fact of working with big animals, cattle or sheep.”