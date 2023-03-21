Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Mark Pennington Jr., 2 North St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $155, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains license or privileges by June 1, 2023.

Mark Pennington Jr., 2 North St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, reckless operation, court costs $121, costs only.

Mark Pennington Jr., 2 North St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 94/55 speed, court costs $121, costs only.

Jacob M. Smith, 623 Leesburg Ave., Washington Court House, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Chad R. Barber, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington Court House, Ohio, domestic violence, case dismissed per agreement.

Chad R. Barber, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington Court House, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $279, 180 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Holli C. Stepp, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Malea J. Smith, 75 N. Main St., Apt. C2, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob Medvick, Cincinnati, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Michael W. Certain, Londonderry, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator license or privilege by Sept. 1, 2023.

James E. Riley II, 333 Sixth St., Washington Court House, Ohio, assault, court costs $177, sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Michael J. Therrien, 526 W. Elm St., Washington Court House, Ohio, OVI/breathalyzer, case dismissed per agreement.

Michael J. Therrien, 526 W. Elm St., Washington Court House, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $525, court costs $165, fined $525 and costs, 180 days in jail suspended for five years of probation, complete counseling as directed, operator license suspended for two years.

Michael J. Therrien, 526 W. Elm St., Washington Court House, Ohio, traffic control device, fine $100, court costs $121, fined $100 and costs.

Nancy E. Parsley, Westerville, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

John K. Schneider, 3404 SR 41, Washington Court House, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Linda Hansen, Mount Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Micheal L. Neff, Wilmington, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Devon A. Tufts, Oregon, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Gary E. Zingery, 3988 US 62 NE, Washington Court House, Ohio, reckless operation, case dismissed.

Gary E. Zingery, 3988 US 62 NE, Washington Court House, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $165, fined $150 and costs.

Malachi X. Asbury, Westerville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Amber E. Alesiani, 812 Broadway St., Washington Court House, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $155, fined $450 and costs, terminate license.

Amber E. Alesiani, 812 Broadway St., Washington Court House, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Amber E. Alesiani, 812 Broadway St., Washington Court House, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $101, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Sept. 1, 2023.

Keith D. Vince Jr., New Holland, Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Keith D. Vince Jr., New Holland, Ohio, no motorcycle endorsement, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Keith D. Vince Jr., New Holland, Ohio, failure to display, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Keith D. Vince Jr., New Holland, Ohio, failure to comply, court costs $147.90, 180 days in jail.

Justin R. Justice, Mount Sterling, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $200.90, 30 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.