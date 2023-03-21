Local youth wrestlers compete at state tournaments

YOUNGSTOWN — Six local boys and one local girl participated in the OAC Junior High, Freshman, and Girls State Tournament, held March 18-19 in Youngstown, Ohio.

“The Junior High OAC State is considered tougher than OHSAA State tournament because there are no divisions, only one champion per weight class,” said coach Craig Snyder.

Eighth grader Alex Utera went 2-2 on the weekend in the 154-pound weight class, falling short of placement.

Eighth grader Nathan Snyder went 0-2 for the weekend in the 84-pound weight class and did not place. Both of Snyder’s losses were very close matches.

Eighth grader Wesley Gibbs went 2-2 over the weekend in the 146-pound weight class and was unable to place in the top eight. Gibbs’ losses were a 2-0 decision and a 3-2 decision.

Eighth grader Quinton Marine went 3-2 on the weekend in the 120-pound weight class and was one victory away from placing. Marine lost to the second and third place finishers in his weight class over the course of the tournament.

Eighth grader Casen Snyder went 3-3 on the weekend in the 114-pound weight class, losing in the seventh-place match to finish in eighth place. Snyder’s three losses over the tournament were by a combined nine points.

Eighth grader Abigail Forsythe went 1-2 on the weekend in the 104-pound weight class, losing a close 3-2 decision in her final match.

Freshman Cameron Jones finished 1-2 on the weekend in the 175-pound weight class.

Several other local wrestlers competed at the OHWAY State Tournament in Marion, Ohio.

Sean Stevens from Miami Trace went 3-2 in the 50-pound weight class for children ages six and under.

Jamison Flint from Miami Trace placed sixth in the state in the 60-pound weight class for children ages six and under.

Makayla Sibbett from Washington competed and went 0-2 in the 65-pound weight class for children ages six and under.

Treycin Daniels from Miami Trace went 0-2 in the 45-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Elijah Buckner, representing the Court House Cobras, went 0-2 in the 45-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Ethan Johnston, representing the Court House Cobras, went 1-2 in the 50-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Conner Mccoy, representing the Court House Cobras, went 0-2 at the 55-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Liam Leisure from Miami Trace went 0-2 at the 58-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Carson Dato from Miami Trace went 1-2 at the 62-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Jacoby Blair from Miami Trace went 0-2 in the 72-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Jansen Tennison, representing the Court House Cobras, went 0-2 in the 72-pound weight class for children aged seven and eight.

Ian Huff, representing the Court House Cobras, went 1-2 in the 60-pound weight class for children aged nine and ten.

Dillen Sibbett from Washington went 0-2 in the 71-pound weight class for children aged nine and ten.

Corbin Barrett, representing the Court House Cobras, went 0-2 in the 95-pound weight class for children aged nine and ten.

Colden Lindsey, representing the Court House Cobras, placed eighth in the state in the 100-pound weight class for children aged nine and ten.

Easton Knisley, representing the Court House Cobras, went 1-2 in the 100-pound weight class for children aged nine and ten.

Rylan Tennison, representing the Court House Cobras, placed third in the state in the 110-pound weight class for children aged nine and ten.

Jase Moore, representing the Court House Cobras, went 0-2 in the heavyweight weight class for children aged nine and ten.

Mason Heidler, representing the Court House Cobras, placed sixth in the state in the 80-pound weight class for children aged 11-12.

Bentley Lester, representing the Court House Cobras, went 0-2 in the 110-pound weight class for children aged 11 and 12.

Aryanna Campbell, representing the Court House Cobras, went 0-2 in the 60-pound weight class for girls aged 10 and under.

Abigail Huff placed sixth in the state in the 106-pound junior high girls division.