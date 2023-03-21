Juvenile seriously injured in crash

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A juvenile was seriously injured Tuesday in a traffic accident involving a semi and pickup truck.

At around 11 a.m., the driver of a Ford Ranger traveling on Jamison Road attempted to cross US 22 at the intersection. The truck traveled into the path of a semi that was traveling westbound from the City of Washington Court House, according to authorities.

The semi struck the Ford Ranger, which careened off the road and suffered heavy damage. The juvenile driver and sole occupant of the Ford Ranger had to be extricated from the vehicle by authorities.

He was then flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital. His condition was unknown as of press time.

Authorities said the juvenile’s name would be made public once his medical condition was released.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours while authorities cleared the scene. The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency and Ohio EPA responded to the scene due to a diesel spill from the semi.

Also responding were the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington C.H. Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Fayette County EMS.