MT’s Thomas signs with University of Findlay

Not long after the first of this year, Miami Trace High School senior Delaney Thomas made known her decision as to where she will attend college to continue her education and her athletic career.

Thomas signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Findlay.

“My deciding factor in choosing University of Findlay was all of the different Mathematics Programs, such as Engineering and Actuarial Science,” Thomas said. “I was also considering Capital University and Tiffin University. However, no other university felt like home like Findlay does.”

Thomas first started playing softball at the age of five, though she was not a fan of the sport, at least at first.

“Despite my hatred for Tee Ball, my mom pushed me to play anyway,” Thomas said. “Thirteen years later, I am so incredibly grateful for this because I quickly fell in love with softball. I love being part of a team and being able to contribute to the team no matter what position I am playing, even if I am on the bench.

“I first realized I wanted to play softball at the collegiate level in early middle school,” Thomas said. “Ever since then, it has been my biggest dream.”

What will be her major or course of study in college?

“I intend to major in Mathematics. I am not sure what I want to do with my degree in the future,” Thomas said. “I have looked into being an Engineer or an Actuary.”

Thomas said her favorite subject in high school was calculus.

“My two favorite teachers at Miami Trace are Mrs. Lindsey Elliott and Mr. Ryan Barnard,” Thomas said. “Both teachers have pushed me to be the best student and person I can be.”

One memory from her high school career that sticks with her involves a play in the outfield.

“My favorite memory from my high school softball career was when sophomore year, I dove straight into the fence, which left a huge mark on my face,” Thomas said. “Now my teammates and I always joke about the incident in remembrance.”

“I would like to thank my parents, David and Chasity Thomas, for coming to every single one of my games, and hitting balls or throwing me front toss,” Thomas said. “I would like to thank all my school coaches, Joe Henry, Chris and Brad Ford, and Todd Wallace, along with my travel ball coaches, the Crawford family.”

What will it take for Thomas to be successful at the next level?

“In order for me to be successful at the next level, I will have to continue to train every day and push myself more than I ever have before,” Thomas said.

Thomas also said she is looking at being a catcher on the Findlay softball team and a utility player.

Thomas’ final high school softball season begins Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fairfield (Leesburg). Miami Trace’s 2023 home opener is scheduled for Tuesday against Huntington at 5 p.m.

Delaney will be attending Findlay University in the fall. She is a 4.0 student and 1st out of 198 in the class rank, Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said.

“(She is) a very smart and talented young lady that knows what she wants to achieve in life,” Henry said. “Her love is softball but she knows education is very important to her. Softball at Miami Trace was cut short as a freshman as COVID took over. She would have started for the Lady Panthers that year.”

For Thomas’ sophomore year, she was the most improved player on the team and All-FAC and District Honorable Mention.

Thomas was the top defensive player for Miami Trace in 2022, Henry said. Thomas was second in batting for Miami Trace that year and was named Honorable Mention, All-District.

“As her senior year begins, she has become one of the great leaders on and off the field at Miami Trace,” Henry said. “It’s been an honor to have coached Delaney Thomas and a great friend to have on the field and off.”