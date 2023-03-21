Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Ohio State Property Investors, London, OH v. Jasmein E. Ettayb, 701 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

First Choice Financial, 1204 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Linda Wilt, Piketon, OH, claims amount $1,204.85, for small claims.

First Choice Financial, 1204 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Mickey Mussetter, Sabina, OH, claims amount $1,202.23, for small claims.

Lendmark Financial Services LLC, Chillicothe, OH v. Matthew Massie, 900 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,325.83, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Meeka D. Evans, 893 Potomac Cir., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $9,681.66, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Christina M. Gordon, 388 Jamison Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $961.92, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Katherine Yahn, 818 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,007.79, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Cassie Rothwell, 877 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,475.34, for complaint.

Calvary SPV I LLC, Greenwich, CT v. Mary Woolever, 552 Flakes Ford Road SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $718.33, for complaint.

Synchrony Bank, Draper UT v. Tiffani A. Long, 307 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,418.85, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Dylan Williams, 324 E. Paint St. Apt. B, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,657.78, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Thasha Creed, 324 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,387.05, for complaint.

CKS Prime Investments LLC, Wall, NJ v. Jennifer Fifield, 1294 Dayton Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,648.11, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Judy D. Glore, 1225 Gregg St. Apt. 101, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,060.41, for complaint.

Karla DeShayes, Germantown, OH v. Danyel and Bobbi Honicker, 929 Dayton Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,500, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Warren N. Crawford, Dayton, OH, claims amount $6,858.22, for complaint.

Capital One, Dublin, OH v. Leo Padilla, 48 S. Main St., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $3,190.85, for complaint.

Capital One, Dublin, OH v. Daniel J. Everhart, 27 State St., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $2,1401.08, for complaint.

Calvary SPV I LLC, Greenwich, CT v. Brenda Wilson, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $1,544.45, for complaint.

Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, OH v. Jeremy G. Lukas, 530 Trace St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,909.09, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, OH v. Ashley Carter, 743 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,395.62, for complaint.

Calvary SPV I LLC, Greenwich, CT v. Chris Rambo, 233 Gardner Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,898.27, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, OH v. Christina Harding, 113 W. Ohio Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $8,304.32, for complaint.

Capital One, Dublin, OH v. Anthony A. Hurles, 632 E. Market St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,455.43, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, OH v. Amy Oakley, 609 Peabody Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,872.62, for complaint.

Onemain Financial Group, Columbus, OH v. Heidi N. Hoosier, 716 Clinton Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,737.60, for complaint.