Annual Community Health Fair returns June 10

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The 31st Community Health Fair Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Grace Community Church, located at 525 Glenn Ave.

Free and reduced-price health screenings and free family fun activities will be available, according to Fayette County Public Health officials. The health fair had been an annual county tradition for 29 years prior to a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A scaled-down version took place in 2022.

The committee is currently meeting twice a month to plan the event. Anyone interested in helping to plan the event is asked to email Missy Smith at [email protected] for more information.