The HEAP Winter Crisis Program ends March 31. Households with income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines can get help to pay their heating bills. Households that are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.

Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:

– Most recent utility bills

– A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

– Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

– Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

– Proof of disability (if applicable)

Applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31. For more information on the programs, contact Judy Havens at 740-335-7282 or [email protected]