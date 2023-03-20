Girls Division III and IV All-Ohio Basketball

2023 Division III Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Corri Vermilya, Loudonville

Coach of the Year: Denny Shrock, Doylestown Chippewa

First Team: Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, , 6-2, sr., 22.4 (points per game); Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, sr., 16.6; Karley Moore, Tipp City Bethel, 5-11, sr., 15.7; Rylee Leonard, Winchester Eastern Brown, 5-6, sr., 28.9; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 6-0, sr., 18.7; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Natiah Nelson, Columbus Africentric, 5-10, jr., 15.0; Abbie Riddle, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-10, sr., 18.8; Saniyah Hall, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-0, fr., 20.8; Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-10, sr., 15.6; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, jr., 29.5

Second Team: Kenli Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-6, jr., 14.0; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5-10, jr., 23.4; Gracie Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-9, sr., 16.3; Libby Evanshine, Sabina East Clinton, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-7, jr., 24.0; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, sr., 16.2; Lyv Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, jr., 20.3; Katie Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, jr., 10.0; Jeniya Bowers, Columbus Africentric, 5-8, fr., 15.0; Janyah Bohanon, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, sr., 20.5; Addison Rhodes, Columbiana Crestview, 5-11, fr., 19.7

Third Team: Lindsey Best, Martins Ferry, 5-7, so., 16.6; Stephanie Alstaetter, Lewistown Indian Lake, 5-10, sr., 15.1; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown-Monroe, 5-10, jr., 17.2; Olivia Skillings, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, jr., 16.2; Delaney Peters, LaGrange Keystone, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, sr., 19.4; Elizabeth Dunmire, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-10, fr., 21.0; Naomi Keib, Smithville, 5-11, jr., 14.7; Demi Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-7, sr., 20.3; Annabel Rodriguez, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-9, sr., 12.8

Special Mention: Hazley Matthews, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-8, sr., 17.6; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, jr., 20.1; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-9, jr., 16.7; Keetyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 5-11, fr., 19.2; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-11, sr., 14.1; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Kaleigh Norris, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-9, so.,10.0; Bailey Eddelman, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-6, sr.,16.0; Emmie Duskey, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-4, so., 12.4; Kelley Masloski, West Lafayette Ridgewood, sr. 5-9, 14.0; Pam Kandrach, Rayland Buckeye Local, 5-9, jr., 17.0; Kylie Wells, Middletown Madison, 6-1, jr., 11.8; Liv Thompson, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Campbell Jewell, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-6, sr., 13.2; Jenna Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, 5-6, so., 13.9; Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 16.1; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-3, sr., 15.6; Emerson Gray, Liberty Center, 5-7, jr., 11.8; Mia Hurst, Huron, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Eden Palomo, Castalia Margaretta, 5-5, jr., 11.7; Leila Carter, Columbus International, 5-7, fr., 25.5; Addie DeLong, Mechanicsburg, 5-6, jr., 17.5; Maliyah Lofton, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-6, fr., 14.0; Macy Miller, Milford Center Fairbanks, 5-11, sr., 9.8; Shariah Gailes, Brooklyn, 5-11, sr., 17.7; Laura McCoy, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 15.3; Riley Kubitz, Sullivan Black River, 5-7, jr., 22.4; Aaliyah Foster, Youngstown Liberty, 5-5, sr., 18.9; Addesa Miller, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-7, jr. 12.8; Caitlin Titler, Wooster Triway, 5-8, jr. 14.7; Abby Henegar, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-8, sr., 10.6; Alyssa Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-7, jr. 11.0; Luvrain Gaskins, Columbiana Crestview, 6-0, so., 11.6; Maggie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 5-8, sr., 13.8; Mary Brant, Poland, 5-9, jr., 12.4

Honorable Mention: Madi Singer, Smithville, 5-8, soph., 10.2; Nadia Lough, Rootstown, so., 14.1; Rose Couts, Atwater Waterloo, sr., 14.6; Karly Launder, Byesville Meadowbrook., 5-9, jr., 10.2 ppg; Josie Creighton, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-11, sr., 11.3; Zara Harveth, Bellaire, 5-6, so. 14.4; Peyton Roberts, Beaver Local, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Savannah Bartlett, Coshocton, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Lexi Tucci, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, jr., 11.8; Leah Bourquin, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-7, so., 9.2; Caitlyn Drake, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-10 sr., 8.1; Sasha Busey, Van Buren, 5-10, sr. 16.3; Kaidance Iles, Upper Sandusky, 6-0, sr., 11.2; Allison Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-2, sr., 11.0; Allison Rhodes, Sherwood Fairview, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Syana Sivongsak, Willard, 5-1, sr., 10.9; Savana Brooks, Harrod Allen East, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Cara Frank, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Kayla Buehler, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-7, jr., 13.9; Grace Walton, Upper Sandusky, 5-3, so., 10.3; Lilly Wortman, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-5, sr., 8.3; Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-7, fr., 9.3; Gracie Shepherd, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-0, sr., 10.4; Sami Scoles, Bluffton, 5-9, sr., 14.9; Lauren French, Delphos Jefferson, 6-3, sr., 8-5; Jaelle Keller, Castalia Margaretta, 5-5, sr., 8.4; Grace Stucky, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Hadyn Bailey, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-5, sr., 12.1; Sophi Hutchinson, Chesapeake, 5-6, fr., 18.7; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-5, so., 10.6; Rylee Lisle, Meigs, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Gabby Pernell, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-5, jr., 13.5; Emma Hinshaw, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-8, jr., 10.0; Natalie Cooper, Piketon, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Addison West, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-11, jr., 13.6; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, jr., 12.5; Faith Donley, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, jr., 12.4; Kenlie Jones, Seaman North Adams, 5-2, jr., 11.8; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 5-6, jr., 15.7; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, so., 14.9; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, jr., 8.7; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg, 5-5, sr., 12.9; Emily Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Chai Dobbs-Euans, Grandview Heights, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Hope Orders, Columbus Ready, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Avah Steele, Marion Pleasant, 5-9, so., 14.5; Christyn Anthony, Harvest Prep, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Cally Carpenter, Fredericktown, 5-7, so., 15.1; Jamie Custer, Worthington Christian, 5-6, jr., 10.0; Abbie Dickson, Utica, 5-5, so., 15.2; Carly Lehman, Fairbanks, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Tatum Lusher, Grandview, 5-9, fr., 16.0; Brooke Mannon, West Jefferson, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Alexis Neal, Georgetown, 5-8, sr. F, 12.2; Abby Yukon, St. Paris Graham, 5-7, sr. G, 14.9; Ranlei Freeman, Finneytown, 5-7, sr., 15.8; Chaley Wade, West Liberty-Salem, 5-10, jr., 10.5; Emma Yeager, Clermont Northeastern, 5-9, fr., 10.1; Jenna Dirksen, Versailles, 5-9, jr., 9.2; McKayah Musselman, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, jr., 9.3; Sammy Welty, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-0, sr., 13.8; Ella Campbell, Middletown Madison, 6-1, sr., 9.5; Harlee Howard, Camden Preble Shawnee 5-10, sr., 11.7; Jordan Collom, Sabina East Clinton, 5-2, jr., 7.1; Breanna Cobb, Anna, 5-6, jr., 12.1; Ava Gabriel, Wickliffe, 5-7, so., 22.7; Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington, 6-0, so., 14.1; Elise Champagne, Columbia, 5-7, jr., 12.0; Paris Gilmore, Warrensville Heights, 5-7, sr., 17.2; Mia Sassano, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-5, sr., 14.1; Margaret Jones, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-10, sr., 6.3; Brooklyn Barber, LaGrange Keystone, 5-10, so., 11.0

2023 Division IV Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Brad Gray, New Madison Tri-Village

First Team: Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-6, sr., 25.8 (points per game); Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-5, jr., 20.0; Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-6, sr., 21.7; Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, sr., 14.4; Ava Turner, Fort Loramie, 5-7, sr., 11.5; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 11.7; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, jr., 22.4; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Sophia Kline, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-2, sr., 21.4; Kara McFadden, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-3, sr., 28.0; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 17.2

Second Team: Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-6, jr., 16.7; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Cece Borchers, Russia, 5-9, sr., 12.9; Morgan Lyons, Crown City South Gallia, 5-8, jr., 16.8; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, jr., 15.4; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, jr., 20.3; Ellie Bruce, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, jr., 16.6; Baylee Mirgon, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-6, jr., 19.5; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern Local, 5-4, jr., 25.0

Third Team: Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-6, jr., 18.4; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, so., 15.1; Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, sr. 12.7; Taylee Woodbury, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 5-4, so., 15.7; Kelsey Vollrath, South Charleston Southeastern, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Ryley Kantzer, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Macey Bauder, Elmore Woodmore, 5-4, sr., 16.2; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Nisey Darden, Richmond Heights, 5-10, jr., 11.0; Katie Grexa, Badger, 5-10, jr. 20.0; Maren McCallister, Circleville New Hope Christian, 5-11, sr., 24.5

Special Mention: Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-7, so., 17.2; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Kate Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 14.0; Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-6, so., 10.8; Emilee Rowland, New London, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Grace Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central, 5-8, jr., 10.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, sr., 17.9; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-5, sr., 13.4; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-10, jr., 13.2; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop, 6-1, so., 20.7; Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-0, fr., 8.9; Alyssa Rishty, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, so., 17.9; Emily Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Ady Stewart, Carey, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Chloe Homan, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-8, so., 10.3; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-3, sr., 18.1; Cadence Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Voni Bethel, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 5-7, jr., 12.9; Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead, 5-4, sr., 13.8; Addy Beard, Delaware Christian, 5-9, so., 13.6; Kyle Gibson, Newark Catholic, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-2 sr., 13.7; Rilee Terry, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Angela Jones, Felicity-Franklin, 5-5, sr., 21.2; Kinyia Lindsay, Cincinnati St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Marshae Hill, Cornerstone Christian, 5-5, sr., 11.6; Chloe Meng, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-2, sr., 11.3; Lovey Walker, Cornerstone Christian, 5-7, sr., 9.4; Honor Hall, Richmond Heights, 5-10, fr., 10.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-3, jr., 19.0; Brooke Schantz, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-4, sr., 12.5; Brooke Bauer, Mathews, 5-7, sr., 18.5; Alyvia Hughes, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 6.9; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, sr., 12.0

Honorable Mention: Rylee Knight, Hannibal River, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Abby Thompson, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-10, sr, 10.0; Emma Debo, Malvern, 5-6, jr., 10.2; Ellen Rohde, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-10, sr. 8.1; Ally Miller, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr., 8.5; Mallory Stutzman, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, jr.,11.9; Jenna McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, sr., 9.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Aewyn McMichael, Antwerp, 5-5, jr., 14.8; Kelaysia Harris, Toledo Maumee Valley, 5-9, so., 14.6; Olivia Bishop, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-9, so., 12.0; Cassidy Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-8, jr., 10.0; Camille Hovest, Kalida, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Courtney Sumner, Ada, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Maria Maringer, Lakeside Danbury, 5-5, jr., 11.4; Mariah Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, so., 15.5; Paige McVetta, Cory-Rawson, 5-6, sr., 15.1; Lilly Barhorst, Minster, 5-11, jr., 10.7; Lindsey Koenig, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, sr., 9.6; Avery McFadden, Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 10.0; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, jr., 10.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, so., 11.6; Emma Clary, Crown City South Gallia, 5-11, so., 13.8; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, jr., 12.7; Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Ava Albert, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, jr., 12.9; Brianna Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-6, jr., 9.8; Fini Kaiser, Newark Catholic, 6-0, so., 13.1; Ella Proper, Danville, 5-6, jr., 12.7; Elodie Ware, Wellington, 5-10, so., 13.1; Faith White, Mount Gilead, 5-6, so., 9.2; Kiley Wray, Madison Christian, 5-7, jr., 13.7; Avery Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5-10, so., 12.0; Maggie Anderson, Covington, 6-0, so., 14.8; McKinley Reichert, Jackson Center 5-11, so., 11.9; Kate Sherman, Russia, 6-1, sr., 9.2; Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry, 5-8, sr., 16.3; Kaylin Davis, Cincinnati Christian, 5-6, fr., 10.4; Jordyn Smoot, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Kynnedi Hager, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-3, fr., 8.5; Mackenzea Townsend, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 6-1, jr., 9.1; Hannah Webster, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, jr. 10.7; Molly Mossing, Cedarville, 6-0, jr., 14.8; Carlie Besecker, Covington, 5-10, jr., 10.2; Jaylah Smith, Cincinnati Lockland, 5-10, so., 8.5; Miya Johnson, Richmond Heights, 5-4, so., 8.0; Kate Burman, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-5, fr., 10.0; Micky Zheng, Ashtabula St. John, 5-7, fr., 8.0; Sam Yowell, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, sr., 8.4; Ashia Robinson, Richmond Heights, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Ava Darney, Warren John F. Kennedy, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Jameka Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 5-11, soph., 9.4