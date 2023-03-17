Ohio Fish Hatchery open houses begin March 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a state fish hatchery during this year’s open houses to learn more about their operations and purpose. Hatchery open houses are free of charge.

The Division of Wildlife operates six state fish hatcheries, which raised and stocked more than 52 million fish in 2022. Sport fish species raised for stocking in public waters include cold-water fish (rainbow trout, steelhead, and brown trout), cool-water fish (saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, and muskellunge), and warm-water fish (hybrid-striped bass, channel catfish, blue catfish, and bluegill). These hatcheries enhance many of the inland fishing opportunities that anglers enjoy.

Hatchery open houses are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location:

Saturday, March 25: St. Marys State Fish Hatchery, 01735 Feeder Rd, St. Marys, 45885

Saturday, April 1: Hebron State Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Rd SE, Hebron, 43025

Saturday, April 1: Senecaville State Fish Hatchery, 57199 Senecaville Dam Rd, Senecaville, 43780

Saturday, April 15: Castalia State Fish Hatchery, 7018 Homegardner Rd, Castalia, 44824

Saturday, April 15: Kincaid State Fish Hatchery, 7487 St. Rt. 124, Latham, 45646

Saturday, May 6: London State Fish Hatchery, 2570 Roberts Mill Rd, London, 43140

During each open house, Division of Wildlife staff will give tours and answer questions about fish production and fisheries management. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these hatcheries, view fish eggs and fry in production buildings, and watch older fish in ponds or raceways. Family-friendly activities and displays including an archery trailer and BB gun range will be available at some locations. Discover what the hatchery nearest you will offer.

Stocking expands fishing opportunities statewide by bolstering fish populations where natural reproduction is insufficient or not possible for a particular species. Stocking is only one of many fish management tools used by the Division of Wildlife to improve angling. Learn more about Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and fish stocking locations at wildohio.gov

State fish hatchery funding is provided by the sale of Ohio fishing licenses and the Sport Fish Restoration Act. Created in 1950, the Sport Fish Restoration program dedicates permanent funding to fishery conservation through federal excise taxes on sport fishing equipment, import duties on fishing tackle and pleasure boats, and a portion of the gasoline fuel tax.

Want to stay up to date on all fishing opportunities? Follow the Division of Wildlife on Facebook and Twitter for instant news stories, outdoor recreation ideas, local wildlife information, and much more. Discover the Your Wild Ohio Instagram for photos of our state’s amazing wildlife.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.