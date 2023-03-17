Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 20-24 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit

TUESDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 20-24 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – CHM

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch