Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – CHM
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch