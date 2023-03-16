Teens can learn and earn through Goodwill’s Summer Youth program

Goodwill of South Central Ohio is currently accepting applicants for its annual Summer Youth program where teens and young adults can earn while they learn.

Summer Youth participants work with a Goodwill job coach over a five-week period at area businesses. Participants are paid minimum wage ($10.10 an hour) throughout the program where they learn the skills needed to gain work experience to help them get a job and sustain employment when they are ready.

Goodwill may be able to provide transportation for participants to-and-from the job sites.

In 2022, the Goodwill workforce team served 36 youth through the program which is open to ages 14-21 in Fayette, Athens, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton counties. While learning is the focus of the program, occasionally there have been participants who are offered a job at the work site.

Sessions this year will run from June 12 to July 14. In addition to the Goodwill stores, this year’s Fayette County work sites currently include: Launch Entertainment, Fayette Regional Humane Society, and SNS Janitorial Service.