Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
March 15
Richard L. Campbell, 41, at large, grand jury indictment – drugs (fifth-degree felony).
Kayla M. Ellis, 25, 4178 Greenfield Sabina Road, non-compliance suspension, expired registration.
March 14
Linda L. Liming, 76, 58 Charity Court, speed.
Don Lusby Jr., 82, 3591 Camp Grove Road SE, right-of-way left turn violation.