Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 15

Richard L. Campbell, 41, at large, grand jury indictment – drugs (fifth-degree felony).

Kayla M. Ellis, 25, 4178 Greenfield Sabina Road, non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

March 14

Linda L. Liming, 76, 58 Charity Court, speed.

Don Lusby Jr., 82, 3591 Camp Grove Road SE, right-of-way left turn violation.