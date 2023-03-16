Peterson announces funding for FCSO

COLUMBUS— State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) announced funding this week for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office through the latest round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

The sheriff’s office will receive $245,030 to pay for the retention bonuses of 42 sworn staff and dispatchers.

”We want our communities to continue to be safe places where Ohio families can live, work, and play,” Peterson said. “This grant provides ongoing support for essential safety services to law enforcement in Fayette County, which will protect both officers and the communities they serve. I appreciate Sheriff (Vernon) Stanforth and Fayette County’s efforts to reduce violent crime.”

The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program was created in 2021 to give law enforcement agencies additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.

The Ohio General Assembly and Governor Mike DeWine created the grant program through funding from Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operating Budget and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).