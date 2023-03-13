Police: High speed pursuit causes injury to officer, damage to multiple cruisers

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A local man is in custody following a high speed pursuit Saturday that damaged multiple police cruisers and caused a minor injury to one officer.

At 5:56 p.m., the pursuit began when Sgt. Jeff Heinz attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a man identified as Timothy Hodson for an alleged traffic offense on North North Street. According to a Washington C.H. Police Department news release, Hodson, 32, of 841 Linden Ave., fled from Heinz at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued into the county at high rates of speed, then back into the city after Hodson reportedly drove off of the road from Hickory Lane through residential yards, and onto Linden Avenue. The pursuit continued through the Delaware subdivision at speeds near 80 miles per hour.

Hodson allegedly traveled through residential backyards in an attempt to evade police. The chase left the Delaware subdivision to Dennis Street, where Hodson began to traverse through farm fields, according to police.

The pursuit continued for several miles in the county where PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuvers were attempted but unsuccessful. Hodson made his way back to the North North Street area where he again exited the roadway and traveled into farm fields adjacent to the YMCA, police said.

Officers pursued Hodson through the fields and back into the Delaware subdivision where he once again drove at a high rate of speed in between houses. Hodson allegedly reentered the roadway on Pin Oak Place and then drove to Aspen Drive where he rammed into Washington C.H. Police Department Patrolman Ed Stapleton’s cruiser.

Hodson then fled on foot, and police deployed K-9 officer, “Edox.” Hodson was captured after a short foot pursuit and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Hodson was charged with first-degree felonious assault on a law enforcement officer by means of a deadly weapon, third-degree felony failure to comply, second-degree misdemeanor assaulting a police dog, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, driving under suspension, and displaying an expired license plate. He also had an outstanding warrant through an outside agency.

He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $63,000 bond.

During the initial stages of the pursuit, there was a passenger in Hodson’s vehicle who got out of the car and was taken into custody by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies on an outstanding warrant.

Stapleton suffered a minor injury as a result of Hodson ramming his cruiser, police said. An investigation is underway to assess the property damage caused by Hodson during the pursuit.

The police were assisted by FCSO deputies during the pursuit.