What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library is hiring! Submit an application now to be considered for the position of part-time Public Service Assistant. The selected candidate will serve various areas of the library, with emphasis on the adult and circulation departments, as well as the library information desk. The preferred candidate must have current tech skills, as well as genuine and engaging customer service abilities. Visit www.cplwcho.org/employment for full job description, posting, and application.

Programming for kids this week: Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Thursday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m., kids ages 5-12 are invited to “Create with Noel!” This is a monthly afterschool art program aimed at exploring various art forms and concepts. Then, later this month, families are invited to “Friday Night Frogs!” Read about frogs on the book trail, learn frog calls, find fairy shrimp, and play frog games! This event is open to all ages and families. Stop by anytime between 6 and 7:30 p.m. for frog-filled adventures! This event is located at the Shaw Wetlands.

Programming for adults this week: Tuesday, March 14 at 11 a.m., learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages, risk factors, research, and FDA-approved treatments. We will also discuss common signs of the disease in yourself and others, and next steps to take – including how to talk to your doctor, presented by the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association. Then, “Finding Bigfoot,” led by local expert Dusty Ruth, will take place on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m., and on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m., adults are welcome to stop in for a monthly crochet tutorial. Learn the basics with Jodi and others!

Coming up in April, the library will host “Let’s Do Lunch” with Sarah Sowell, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for the Fayette County OSU Extension Office. The second in this three-part series takes place Tuesday, April 4 at 12 p.m. in the library meeting room. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch and learn from Sarah and Jennifer tips on how to plan, shop for, and prepare healthy and budget-friendly packed lunches for adults and kids. Unable to attend in person? Watch this program on Facebook Live from your favorite midday spot.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.