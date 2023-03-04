MT’s Lyric Dickerson now a 2-time State wrestling qualifier; placed 2nd at Steubenville District meet

Miami Trace sophomore Lyric Dickerson will be making his second trip to the Division II State wresting tournament after placing second in the Steubenville District meet at 106 pounds Saturday, March 4, 2023. Dickerson, at right, won this semifinal match against Peyton Martin of West Holmes, 10-4. The State wrestling tournament is set to begin Friday, March 10 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University. Miami Trace sent 11 competitors to the District meet and all 11 advanced to the second day of the competition.

