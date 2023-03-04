Asher LeBeau 2nd at Districts; qualifies to State meet

Miami Trace High School junior, Asher LeBeau, at left, wrestles C.J. Spencer of Indian Creek in the Division II District championship match at 150 pounds Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Steubenville High School. Spencer won this match by pin in 3:25. LeBeau placed second in the District and qualifies to the State wrestling tournament beginning Friday, March 10 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University. As a team, Miami Trace placed seventh out of 39 schools represented at the meet with 99 team points.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings