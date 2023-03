Washington High School’s Mack Parsley, at left, grapples with Hunter Rose of New Lexington in the District finals at 165 pounds Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Steubenville High School. The match was tied, 5-5 until Rose managed a take-down in the final 10 seconds to win, 7-5. Parsley placed second at the District meet, qualifying for the State meet beginning Friday, March 10 at Ohio State. The Blue Lions as a team placed 14th out of 39 with 51 points.

