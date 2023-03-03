‘It seems impossible’

Even though I have mentioned this in former articles, it bears repeating.When I was in grade school I had an experience that I have never forgotten. One day while on the playground I got in an argument that escalated into a fight. The boy was bigger than I was and he put me on the ground and sat on me. He had his knees on my arms and I could not move. Somehow I got one of my arms loose and and threw a punch. Even though it was a wild swing, I hit him in the mouth. His mouth started to bleed and the realization that he was still on top of me brought fear to my young heart. Even though I was helpless and he could have lowered the boom on me, he showed mercy and let me up.

We spent the rest of our school years as friends. Because he had found in his heart to let me up, the outcome was good. He could have paid me back while he had me on the ground, but he chose not to.

Jesus addressed this in Matthew 6:14-15. “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”

Forgiveness doesn’t make the person you are forgiving right, it makes you free. That might be the hardest thing that we humans have to learn. When we have not forgiven someone, we are haunted by our constant thoughts of the situation that has caused the clash with that person. We go to bed upset because we can’t quit thinking about what they have done to us and we wake up the next morning with it still on our minds. We become obsessed with thinking about the unpleasant experience they have brought into our lives and soon we spend most of our waking hours stewing over it. Now the person who has done us wrong not only has control of our thoughts, but also our peace.

If we do not forgive those who have done something against us, we are giving them permission to hurt us continually.

Matthew 18: 21-22; Then Peter came to Jesus and said, “Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? Up to seven times?” Jesus said to him, “I do not say to you, up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven.”

Have you ever needed to be forgiven? I know I sure have.

