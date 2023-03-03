A chicken recipe worth a million bucks

Hello!

Protein is very important to us. I know there are some vegetarians out there, and I could very well be one, that’s for sure. So, I try to incorporate that in my diet as much as possible, but it has to be flavorful.

One of my favorite sources of protein is chicken. It is so versatile. It can go in about any dish and casserole you can think of. It’s mild flavor blends with so many vegetables and yes, it’s even really good just all by itself.

I usually buy chicken breast or my favorite is the tenderloins. For many years I would buy a whole chicken and cut it up, I’m not too much of a fan of the rest of the chicken, just the breast. Well, I do like livers, but that’s another recipe.

This week’s recipe I ran across recently. I tried it and loved the flavor in it. The name of this dish certainly is true.

It’s an easy dish to do on busy days, I made it and was able to take it to work most of the week. I ate it as a sandwich, and also as a side.

I actually made this a couple different ways. I precooked the chicken and shredded it, then poured the sauce over it and baked it. Then I did it according to the recipe. You could even use rotisserie chicken. I also just used the chicken tenderloins and didn’t precook them, I just put them in the bottom of the pan and poured the sauce over it and baked them for about an hour and a half. I had it covered until the last half hour and I put the crackers on top and left it uncovered. Any way you decide to do it, it’s wonderful warm flavor is excellent.

I served it with mashed potatoes and peas, I also served it with soup and made it into sandwiches.

However, you decide to do it, you won’t be disappointed.

Million Dollar Chicken

4 ounces cream cheese, softened.

½ cup sour cream

1 can (10 ½ ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted.

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 cups shredded cooked chicken.

25 Ritz crackers, crushed.

3 Tablespoons butter, melted.

2 green onions, chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Beat in soup, onion powder and garlic powder.

Put chicken in the bottom of a 9 inch square pan, and pour the mixed ingredients over top.

Combine butter and Ritz crackers and put them on top of the mixture.

Bake uncovered for 30 minutes. sprinkle with green onions.

Enjoy!