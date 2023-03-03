Identity certainty: Receive the promises

We have so many questions about our existence, such as: Why am I here, do I fit, do I belong, and does anyone care? All of these questions are a result of identity confusion. Satan understands that if he can confuse the issue of identity, chaos ensues.

At our Logos meetings we are striving to move from identity confusion to identity certainty.

With that certainty comes security, peace, contentment, wisdom, and power through the Holy Spirit.

Our natural heritage plays a huge role in our identity good or bad. We inherit personalities, ideals, health attributes, good or bad, wealth or poverty. Our spiritual heritage, however, is greater than our natural heritage, therefore we need to understand our spiritual heritage. Why? In order to understand our identity and receive our inheritance.

The church needs to rise up with a strength and certainty through Christ Jesus that our culture can see. We can do this if we understand our heritage, our identity, and our inheritance.

I am looking forward to Tuesday night, March 7 and I sure hope you will choose to join us. The event is held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your preteen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.

Hope to see you there.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.