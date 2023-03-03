Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of March 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit
FRIDAY
Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of March 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – Fayette County Public Health
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch