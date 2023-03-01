Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Tiffany Knight, 108 Concord Ln., Bloomingburg, Ohio, weapon while intoxicated, case dismissed for lack of prosecution, prosecutor did not appear.

Elwood R. Dehaven, South Solon, Ohio, traffic device, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher W. Woodrow, 474 Wildwood Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Abbyrose M. Kennedy, 465 Woodsview Sq., Jeffersonville, Ohio, no taillight, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Abbyrose M. Kennedy, 465 Woodsview Sq., Jeffersonville, Ohio, child restraint, fine $30, court costs $121, case was waived by defendant.

Jason B. Grubb, New Holland, Ohio, providing false information, court costs $125, forfeiture of game meat mount and gun restitution for processing $100, no fine and costs.

Jason B. Grubb, New Holland, Ohio, deer muzzle season, fine $91, 30 days in jail, suspend 30 days on condition no similar offense for 5 years.

Percy I. Harris, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander S. Veseman, Arlington Heights, Illinois, 84/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended from 113/70 speed, fined $150 and costs, shall be paid by Jan. 31, 2023.

Melissa D. Conway, Cleveland, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Charles R. Vergamini, 2615 Staunton Jasper Road S, Washington C.H., Ohio, tinted windows, court costs $145, case dismissed with prejudice upon court costs being paid.

Kiara E. Wharton, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexa Stiffler, 464 Woodland Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tandra D. Lockhart, Euclid, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Elizabeth M. Dotson, Wilmington, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Karen I. Daughtrey, Hillsboro, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jack V. Flory, Columbus, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb O. Iheukwu, Gahanna, Ohio, 99/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christine Hounshel, Barberton, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Steven Gartenbaum, Murphy, North Carolina, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Darin B. Baber, Midway, Texas, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rogers R. Richards, Delray Beach, Florida, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Archie L. Newsom Jr., 603 Village Ct. Apt. A, Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ieshia M. Pettiford, 927 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ieshia M. Pettiford, 927 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, expired tags, fine $150, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ieshia M. Pettiford, 927 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ketuwra T. Walton, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Ketuwra T. Walton, Cincinnati, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Mark C. Campbell, Gainesville, Georgia, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emma K. Hudak, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.