Local Briefs

Concord Twp. Trustees meeting date changed

The Concord Township Trustees have announced that the March 1 regular meeting has been moved to March 3 at 7:30 a.m. in Staunton at the Concord Green Fire Department. As always, the public is invited to attend.

Greenfield Historical Society to host last Sunday dinner

The Greenfield Historical Society will host its last Sunday dinner of 2023 on March 5. The event will be held at the Grain & Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include baked chicken, roasted red potatoes, green beans or peas and carrots, coleslaw, brownie sundae, and drinks. The meal will be our usual sit-down meal with servers waiting on the guests. The community is invited to join us for a great meal and visiting with old friends. Cost of the meal is $12, and carryout will be available.

Washington Court House Cemetery spring clean-up set to begin

Spring clean-up at the Washington Court House Cemetery will begin Monday, March 6 and will continue until completion. Please remove all decorations placed directly on graves, including Christmas grave blankets, prior to March 6. Any remaining decorations will be discarded. Monument saddles on top of monuments and flowers placed in permanent vases at the side of the monument may remain. Shepherd hooks, wire, solar lights, pottery, glass, etc. are not permitted at any time.

Board of Elections changes board meeting date

The next regular meeting of the Fayette County Board of Elections has been changed from Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. to Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. If you have questions, please contact the office at 740-335-1190.

Red Cross blood drive to be held

A blood drive will be held at the Fayette County Community – Crossroads Christian Church on Monday, March 6 from 1-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty