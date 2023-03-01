4-H Tractor Club holds fifth meeting

The fifth meeting of the Fayette County Tractor Club was held Feb. 27. The Tractor Club dues are $20 for one club, $15 if you are in two clubs. and the tractor rodeo is June 11.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given. The health report was on staying active, the safety report was on eye protection, environmental was on recycling tires. The demonstration was made by Ethan Parsley on forklift weights.

The next meeting is on March 6 at the extension offices. The time will be 7:30 p.m. If there are any questions, call John Hiser at 740-948-2230 or Mark Hiser at 740-606-0501. Facebook is: Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club