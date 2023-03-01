Second round of Ohio State Fair concerts announced

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced four additional concerts in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series. Following last week’s announcement, this week’s acts offer a variety of genres including rock, pop, rap/hip-hop, and contemporary Christian.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair, giving concert-goers and fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair at the dates listed below.

The next four shows in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert Series are as follows:

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze

Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m.

$42, $32

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 7 p.m.

$32, $22

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

$45, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

On Sale Now

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

$55, $45

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m.

$25

Another round of concerts will be announced on Tuesday, March 7.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include fair admission.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets or phone centers.

There is a limit of six tickets per person for the Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze concert.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2023 Ohio State Fair will run July 26 – Aug. 6. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.