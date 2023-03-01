By

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Jan. 20

Steven McDaniel to Swiggy’s Inc., 608 Delaware St.

Loren D. Hynes III to Garth L. Hynes, 64.426 acres in Union Twp., consideration $451,100.

Brandi Culp to James Mider, 24 Cherry St.

James Mider to Brandi Culp, 24 Cherry St.

Recorded Jan. 23

Kenneth E. and Melissa S. Upthegrove to No-17 Vine Street LLC., 17 Vine St.

Kenneth E. and Melissa S. Upthegrove to No-504 Albin Avenue LLC., 504 Albin Ave.

Kenneth E. and Melissa S. Upthegrove to No-525 E. Paint Street LLC., 525 E. Paint St.

Kenneth E. and Melissa S. Upthegrove to No-29 Walnut Street LLC., 29 Walnut St.

Recorded Jan. 24

Eldiva L. Jackson to Charles E. Jackson, 3802 Main St. SE.

Recorded Jan. 25

Georgia C. Bowers to Fleak Brothers Farm Drainage LLC., 53 Wayne St., consideration $100,00.

Recorded Jan. 26

John V. Dilley to Frank J. Queen, 403 E. Elm St.

Jeremy T. and Cheri M. Kelley to Kelley Family Trust, 1650 Courtney Dr.

Recorded Jan. 27

Peggy L. and Rudy E. LeBeau to Leslie Davidson, 10339 Harrison Road.

Cheryl D. McDaniel to Jason Gardner, 524 French Ct., consideration $75,000.

Douglas M. Parks to Matthew K. Ondersma, 1.023 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration $240,000.

Steg’s Rentals LLC to Cristina R. Crum, 423 Third St., consideration $129,900.

Brian K. II and Jessica N. Bellomy to Kourtnie K. Wickline, 737 Washington Ave., consideration $143,000.

K M Properties LLC to Amy J. and Gregory L. Knisley, 1082 Damon Dr., consideration $260,000.

Sonder Investments LLC Cameron Armstrong, 1236 Rawlings St., consideration $213,733.

D & E Morrison LLC to Devin and Emily S. Morrison, 155 Rawlings St and 319-321 Delaware St.

Recorded Jan. 31

Stephen S. and Beth A. Snyder Trust to KC Gustin LLC., 738 Broadway St., consideration 85,000.

Maria J. Moore and Brad T. Coe to Matthew Moore, 409 Florence St., consideration $116,000.

Jamie W. and Amanda R. Miller to Shane R. and Shandie S. Bennett, 121 W. Temple St., consideration $125,000.

CK1 Holdings LLC to Vanover Rentals LLC., 521 E. Market St., consideration $90,000.

Avery and Marilyn Gilliam to Cory and Tabitha Maynard, 7230 Rt. 753 SE, consideration $6,000.

Anna M. and Demetre L S Balahtsis to Stergios Z. and Ronda J. Balahtsis, 0.4901 acres in Marion Twp.

Stergios Z. and Ronda J. Balahtsis to Anna M. and Demetre L S Balahtsis, 0.4900 acres in Marion Twp.

Linda Moorehead to Patrick L. Decker, 34 Railroad St., consideration $20,000.

Troy R. and Stephanie McDonald to Sharon Creamer, 1239 Rawling St., consideration $140,000.

Benjamin R. Keller to Joseph Doherty and Brooke Lindsey, 1.2604 acres in Green Twp., consideration $180,000.