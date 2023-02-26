East Clinton FFA recognized for successes

SABINA — The East Clinton FFA has had a very busy but successful past few weeks with all three chapter officer books being rated gold in the state, and the ag communications team placing well at the state contest.

Three chapter officers have to create books every year based on their duties and the specific records that they have acquired throughout the year. Their respective books are then sent to be rated at the district level. The chapter has to successfully produce an organized secretary book, a treasurer’s book, and a reporter’s scrapbook in order to be rated well and recognized by the state later on in the year.

All three books this year received a gold rating with the reporter’s book receiving a perfect score. Secretary Payton Spurlock, treasurer Dylan Arnold, and reporter Sydney Beiting have all worked hard this year in order to receive these ratings and have put in the time, effort, and dedication to them as well.

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter also competed in the state ag communications competition on Saturday, Feb. 4. Students had to work together to create a written media plan and a media plan presentation. They also had to do individual practicums where they sat in on a press conference and had to either do journalistic writing, opinion writing, build a website, or make a video on the topic.

Each member of the team must choose one of the four things to focus on. The team did well and finished with a 12th overall placing, with all four individuals doing well in their respective practicums.

The chapter would like to thank Heather Prochnow for allowing them to use her story as a part of their media plan and for sitting down for an interview with them before the contest.