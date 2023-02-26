Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage Meal set for March 11

GOOD HOPE — The semi-annual Good Hope Lions Pancake & Sausage Meal will be held Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall.

The all-you-can eat menu will include sausage and pancakes with hot syrup, butter, and a choice of coffee, milk, or water. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children, ages 6-15; 5 and under is free.

Proceeds from the supper will be distributed to a number of community organizations, charities, local college scholarships and Lion Sight Saving programs. Through the pancake and sausage suppers and candy store, the Good Hope Lions Club was able to give approximately $40,000 to local charities and Lions Sight Saving activities in 2023.

Your patronage is greatly appreciated, according to the Good Hope Lions.