Blue Lions win Sectional title

The Washington Blue Lion basketball team captured a Sectional championship Saturday night, Feb. 25 in a thrilling 83-73 win over the visiting Warren Warriors.

Washington trailed by as many as eight points early in the second quarter.

Warren led 39-37 at the half in a very fast-paced, up and down the court game.

Warren, with only one senior, gave the Blue Lions everything they had and it was only in the latter stages of the fourth quarter that Washington was able to pull in front enough to feel like they had some breathing room.

Washington senior Tanner Lemaster was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points. He hit four of the Blue Lions’ 10 three-point field goals. Lemaster pulled down a season-high 19 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass.

Junior Garrett Rickman scored 17 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Isaiah Haithcock scored 15 points, senior Brayden May scored 14, hitting four threes and junior John Wall scored eight.

Washington (20-4) advances to the District semifinals on Wednesday when they will play New Lexington at 6:15 p.m. at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe.

New Lexington is now 20-4 after a 49-43 overtime victory against Ironton Saturday night.

Warren was led by sophomore Julian Stadelman with 24 points.

Junior Trent Taylor scored 17 points and sophomore Connor Barry hit four threes for 12 points.

In one other Division II game in the Southeast District Saturday, Fairfield Union defeated Marietta, 47-30.

Fairfield Union improves to 21-3 and awaits the winner of Sunday’s game featuring 12-12 Circleville at 17-6 Gallia Academy.

The reason that game is being played Sunday is that Gallia Academy High School hosted the Division II Sectional wrestling tournament Saturday.