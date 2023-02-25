Miami Trace wins 5th consecutive Sectional wrestling title

GALLIPOLIS — The Miami Trace Panthers have won their fifth consecutive Division II Sectional wrestling title.

The win came Saturday, Feb. 25 at Gallia Academy High School.

The Panthers totaled 237.5 team points.

River Valley was second with 189.5 points and Washington was third with 152 team points.

Miami Trace had five Sectional champions and a total of 11 District qualifiers out of 14 weight classes.

Washington had two Sectional champions and a total of eight District qualifiers.

Sectional champs for Miami Trace are: Lyric Dickerson, 106; Will Enochs, 113; Corbin Melvin, 132; Aiden Johnson, 138; Asher LeBeau, 150.

Placing second for Miami Trace: Brice Perkins, 126; Ethynn Munro, 157; Landon St. Clair, 165; Stephen Lehr, 175.

Taking third for the Panthers: Riston LeBeau, 144.

Placing fourth for the Panthers: Evan Mollett, 190.

Evan Mullen at 120 pounds placed fifth. He is a District alternate.

For the Blue Lions, Mack Parsley (165) and Brady Rohrer (215) are Sectional champions.

Placing second for Washington: Talon Freese, 120; Ian Roush, 144; Malachi Mcullough, 150.

Coty Brown (138) and Jake Bashor (285) placed third for Washington and Brayden Warner was fourth at 106 pounds.

Gavin Huff (132), Cameron Jones (175) and Brendan Peters (190) placed fifth to take District alternate status.