Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 26

Dennis K. Whiteside, 47, 818 Leesburg Ave., child support suspension, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 25

Jeremy L. Cox, 36, 1114 Delaware St., possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor).

Brian A. Patrick, 36, Greenfield, O.V.I.

Feb. 24

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Joshua T. Brubaker, 32, 1150 Commons Drive, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dustin L. Leisure, 36, 211 Curtis St., non-compliance suspension.

Dejuan C. Barefield, 38, 220 1/2 Fourth St., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Ryan X. Cochenour, 23, Waverly, non-compliance suspension.