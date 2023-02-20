Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 19

Torion C. Price, 20, 70 Joanne Drive, no operator’s license.

Feb. 18

Royal E. Kearns, 74, 3404 US 62 NE, speed.

Daniel L. Minshall, 26, 803 S. Hinde St., speed, OVI suspension.

Jeffrey C. Adams, 30, 2614 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, driving at night on motorcycle permit.

Cresta F. Borgman, 32, 1132 Commons Drive, speed.

Richard L. Brannon, 32, 1417 N. North St., loud exhaust.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., driving on permit without valid driver.

Ashley D. Shepherd, 36, at large, disorderly conduct.

Feb. 17

George R. Cupp, 43, 807 Independence Court, failure to assure clear distance ahead, no operator’s license.

Gary J. Schluep, 65, 6675 Washington-Waterloo Road, speed.

Courtney D. Leach, 43, 411 E. Market St., parking facing traffic.

Samuel O. Russell, 51, 321 Peabody Ave., OVI, OVI refusal, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), weaving.