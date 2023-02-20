Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 18

Disorderly Conduct: At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to the Country Hearth Inn in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located the defendant in the hallway with her pants around her ankles. The defendant was highly intoxicated, and caused other guests to come out of their rooms due to her actions. The defendant was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

Feb. 14

Domestic Violence: At 9:42 a.m., officers responded to 124 E. Paint St. in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with both parties. After investigation, it was found that the defendant struck the victim in the face. The defendant was taken into custody and transported to jail.