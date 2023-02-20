What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library is hiring. Submit an application now to be considered for the position of part-time Public Service Assistant. The selected candidate will serve various areas of the library, with emphasis on the adult and circulation departments, as well as the library information desk. The preferred candidate must have current tech skills, as well as genuine and engaging customer service abilities. Visit www.cplwcho.org/employment for full job description, posting, and application.

Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime. Thursday, Feb. 23, teens and tweens, ages 11-17, are invited to get crafty with Cricut. Join Noel at the library at 4:30 p.m. to learn how to use the Cricut machine for your own special project. Then, Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., kids ages 5-12 are encouraged to attend Science with Aaron where you will dig into spring by learning about plant propagation. On Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m., “Crochet with Flora” is back. This “Kids teaching Kids” program is a casual crochet club for kids ages 7-12. Beginners and experienced crafters are welcome.

Coming up in March, the library has several new programs for adults. In addition to “Finding Bigfoot,” led by local expert Dusty Ruth, on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. the library will host “Let’s Do Lunch,” with Sarah Sowell, family and consumer sciences educator for the Fayette County OSU Extension Office. The first in this three-part series takes place Tuesday, March 7 at 12 p.m. in the library meeting room. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch and learn from Sarah tips on how to plan, shop for, and prepare healthy and budget-friendly packed lunches for adults and kids. Unable to attend in person? Watch this program on Facebook Live from your favorite midday spot. Then, on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m., adults are welcome to stop in for a monthly crochet tutorial. Learn the basics with Jodi.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

The library is now taking appointments for AARP Tax-Aide. Appointments take place Wednesdays through April 12. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Call the library today to schedule your free tax preparation.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.