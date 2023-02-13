Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 12

Criminal Damaging: At 10:36 p.m., David Burlile, of Peabody Avenue, reported that his vehicle was damaged by a known offender. Burlile was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Criminal Damaging: At 11:16 p.m., Zachary Paul, of Peabody Avenue, reported that his vehicle was damaged by a known offender. Paul was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Feb. 11

Loud Sound Amplification: At 4:51 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Grace Street in reference to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with the defendant who was playing music in his vehicle loudly. Earlier in the day, officers received the same complaint and the defendant was advised if police received any more complaints, he would be charged. After the second complaint, he was issued a citation for the violation.

Assault/Obstructing/Disorderly: At 10:56 p.m., officers responded to 702 W. Elm St. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised he had been assaulted by the defendant. After speaking with the defendant, he was uncooperative and refused to identify himself. Due to the defendant having a laceration on his hand, he was transported to the ER. Once at the ER, he began causing a disturbance using offensive language. Once the defendant was cleared, he was transported to the jail to be held.