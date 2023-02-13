Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 12

Juvenile, 16, Leesburg, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Dylann M. Wagner, 24, Jeffersonville, stop sign violation.

Elizabeth M. Holcomb, 26, Wilmington, speed.

Cheyra Laufer, 30, 834 S. North St., non-compliance suspension, fictitious plates.

Jacob A. Roberts, 24, 902 Yeoman St., expired registration.

Jacob L. Ross, 28, Leesburg, speed.

Thomas W. Davidson, 73, Sidney, OVI suspension.

Feb. 11

Sedric A. Seals, 43, Hillsboro, non-compliance suspension.

Kelston A. Dalton, 19, 1013 Grace St., loud sound amplification.

Alan M. Thompson, 37, 311 E. Elm St., license forfeiture suspension.

James W. Baughn, 44, 702 W. Elm St., assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing.

Feb. 10

Kevin L. Roberts, 38, 1931 Old Chillicothe Road, speed.

Travis M. Leonard, 44, 513 Peddicord Ave., violation of civil protection order (first-degree misdemeanor), non-compliance suspension, unsafe vehicle.

Dustin J. Wilson, 29, Bloomingburg, stop sign violation.

Michael S. Wagner, 40, 904 John St., non-compliance suspension, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.