What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Tis the season for books! Carnegie Public Library welcomes two local authors this month. First, on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m., New York Times Bestselling author, Margaret Peterson Haddix, returns to discuss her books, career, and what she is currently writing. Following the program, Books ‘N’ More from Wilmington will sell copies of her book. Autographed copies make great gifts and stocking stuffers! Then, on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m., local author Mark Rea will return to discuss his work, career, and current writing projects. Copies of Mark’s newest book, “The Legends Volume II: Ohio State Buckeyes; The Men, The Deeds, The Consequences,” will be available for purchase from the author. Mark is Managing Editor Emeritus of Columbus Sports Publications and an award winning author, editor, journalist, and columnist.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m, kids ages 5-12 are invited to visit Downtown Live! for Science Club with Aaron: Christmas Edition! Check online later for the exact location. Then, on Thursday. Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m., kids aged 5-12 are invited to Create with Noel.

Each week, Fayette County families of preschoolers are invited to weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

Sign up your little one for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program. At this time, more than 1,000 Fayette County children are receiving free books through the mail with this amazing program. This program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Public Health, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

This doll, a Dick Tracy Baby Bonny Braids, circa 1951, is currently on display at the library. Also featured in "Merry Christmas from Our House to Yours" are several other vintage toys and postcards from the museum and private collections. Thanks to Jeff Garringer of the Fayette County Ohio Historical Society for composing this festive arrangement. The display has a few vintage Christmas postcards as well as some toys from the past. Drop by and think back to a time when life was less hectic and the wonderment of the season was everywhere.