Washington Elks Lodge #129 presents scholarships

The Washington Elks Lodge #129 recently presented the class of 2022 Most Valuable Student scholarships to three area students.

This year’s winners are: Jayce Olaker of McClain High School, Bryce Bennett of Miami Trace High School, and Emily Moser of Miami Trace High School.

In the fall, Olaker will be attending the University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash, Bennett will be attending Ohio State ATI, and Moser will be attending The Ohio State University.

The Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship program awarded $2.4 million nationally in 2022. Applications for the class of 2023 opens on Aug. 1 and can be found on the Elks website at www.elks.org.

Anyone with questions may contact the lodge scholarship chairman at [email protected]

From left to right, Past Exalted Ruler Ed Helt, Jayce Olaker, Bryce Bennett, Emily Moser, and Washington Elks Lodge #129 scholarship chairman Matt Barga. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Elksscholarship2022-1-.jpg From left to right, Past Exalted Ruler Ed Helt, Jayce Olaker, Bryce Bennett, Emily Moser, and Washington Elks Lodge #129 scholarship chairman Matt Barga. Courtesy photo