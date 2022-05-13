Vinyl Coffee celebrates one year

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to congratulate Vinyl Coffee on its first anniversary. Owner Branson Moody says the business name comes from the love of spinning vinyl records, old and new, and an overall love of good music. With a mission of running a coffee shop that is building community through good coffee, eats, and music, Vinyl Coffee started out a year ago in a food truck and now has found a home at 143 N. Main St. We congratulate Vinyl Coffee and wish them many more years to come! Pictured: Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Joe Denen (City of WCH), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Branson Moody (owner), Kristy Bowers (Fay. Co. Chamber), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St Catherine’s).

