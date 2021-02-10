Miami Trace Elementary School students recently participated in The Great Kindness Challenge to spread love and kindness. Pictured are boys from Miss McFarland’s homeroom.
Pictured are girls from Mrs. DeWitt’s homeroom.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick’s homeroom students pose in front of their poster for Kindness Week.
