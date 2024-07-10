WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 8

Domestic Violence/Assault: At 11:52 p.m., officers responded to Yeoman Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. After speaking with all involved, a Yeoman Street male was arrested and charged with domestic violence by threats and assault.

July 7

Theft: At 9:08 a.m., officers responded to Pin Oak Place in reference to a stolen lawn mower.

Theft: At 9:48 a.m., officers responded to Winkin Willys in reference to the theft of a firearm from a vehicle while it was parked in the bar parking lot.