Locals named to Dean’s List at Columbus State

COLUMBUS — The following local students have been named to the spring semester 2024 Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College: Audrey Miller (health sciences) of Bloomingburg; Claceir Donaldson (associate of arts) and Ashley Knudsen (veterinary technology) of Jeffersonville; Mick Skaggs of New Holland; and Damian Streitenberger-Althouse (electro-mechanical eng. tech) and Monica Wolford (nursing) of Washington Court House.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.