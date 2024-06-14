June is the time to visit Farmers Market

Elementary children shopping with parents at this week’s Fayette County Farmers Market can stop by the Kids Activity Table to make a Father’s Day card with Ms. Gwen and Mrs. Mandy, and take Dad home a marigold flower (one flower per family and while supplies last). Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — ‘“June” sang the river, “June” sang the sky;/”June” sang the trees and the flowers together,/”June” sang the meadow-lark, “June” sing I; June is the month of singing weather./June is the time for swinging clover,/Time for the rumbling old fat bee-rover,/Time for the sky to bend sweetly over,/And whisper,/ “Earth dear, from the East to the West/You are lovely all seasons—but in June far the best!”’ (Annette Wynne, children’s poet).

Our elementary children shopping with parents at this week’s Fayette County Farmers Market can stop by the Kids Activity Table to make a Father’s Day card with Ms. Gwen and Mrs. Mandy, and take Dad home a marigold flower (one flower per family and while supplies last).

The Carnegie Public Library mobile bike will be at the market and visitors will have an opportunity to check out Tony’s Traveling Tales, borrow or purchase books, pick up a copy of the library newsletter, and learn more about the library’s apps and digital resources.

Nature Inspired Photography (Cathy Coldiron) will join the market this week as our community guest. Cathy, a native of Fayette County, plans to bring various sized prints of her photography for sale. Most of her beautiful photos were captured in or near Fayette County and showcase birds, animals, butterflies, moths, flowers, and trees.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So, “buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Milkweed starts (red swamp, common and [non-native] balloon). Tomato plants. Potted plants including herbs, vegetables and flowering/native pollinator plants. Elderberry jelly (with farm grown berries and honey) and raw, unpasterized honey. Sourdough crackers.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Pies, yeast breads and rolls, cinnamon buns, zucchini, pumpkin and banana (tea) breads, cakes, bars, whoopie pies, buckeyes and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, macadamia nut cookies, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, and,soft chocolate fudge cookies.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): crocheted items—amigurumi (plush stuffed toys), wearables, baby items, and kitchen items. Stickers.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): New this week: No sugar added peach and blackberry jams. Jams/jellies/fruit butters including peach, cherry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, blackberry, black raspberry, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple habanero, peach flamingo, plum, triple berry, blueberry, seedless blackberry, seedless red raspberry, and mango habenero jams. Hot pepper, triple hot pepper and elderberry jellies, ginger pear preserves, and apple butter. Also, chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans.

PPCF/The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie & Dennis Mosny): 1 lb beeswax blocks. ng, bunns bars, cinnamon rolls and cinni mini’s, banana cake. This week’s pies will be strawberry, black raspberry, cherry, raisin, blackberry, strawberry rhubarb and apple.

Red Maple Goats and Soaps (Cindy Grover): Handmade goat-milk soaps and lotions. Featuring spring/summer collection including scents to celebrate Father’s Day!

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted customer favorite coffee products, including Limited Edition Bourbon Barrel Aged coffee (perfect for Father’s Day). New: coffee air fresheners for the coffee lovers car.

Sunburst Wormstead (Sarah & Daniel Jewell): Vermi Brew/worm tea – natural fertilizer/healthy microbial boost made from worm castings(poo) for all your indoor and outdoor plants.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter):.Cut flower bouquets and arrangements, radishes, houseplants, potted garden plants.

Windy Hen Acres (Jeff Shepherd & Angie Nichols): Farm fresh eggs & assorted pottery.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— signs, tables, gnomes, as well as bird feeders (freestanding and hanging) and hanging bird houses. Wooden solar mushrooms and sunflowers. Crocheted items including a variety of stuffed animals, kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread and other baked goods. Sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including spring onions, sugar snap peas. Potted sunflowers.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

Cultivating Eden Mushroom Co (Christopher & Danielle Johnson): Blue oyster mushrooms.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa (guacamole starter to mild peach), 5 salad dressings and 3 BBQ sauce flavors. Sampling bacon ranch dressing.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Dog biscuits, wax melts, pumpkin chocolate chip muffins, beads for the kids to make a personalized bracelet, yarn and knitted items.

Engeti (Alana Walters & Janet Bick): dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, brownies, pies, cookies, and other baked goods.

