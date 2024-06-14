A pasta recipe that Jim would love

Hello!

Summertime is a time for cookouts, family get togethers, reunions and holiday time.

Summer officially kicks off June 20 this year. How perfect is it that this year just happens to be on my birthday? Well, it’s my brother Jim’s birthday. He always lets me know I was born on HIS birthday. I always let him know he is 12 years older than me. He has always been the one I have looked up to all my life. He is the one who taught me the importance of healthy eating, not to mention the fact he also taught me how to drive. Jim started with having me help him work on his 57 Chevy when I was just 3-years-old.

Then when I was 16, he put me behind the wheel of his 1972 VW Beetle. It was a standard transmission. I learned pretty fast how that clutch worked when he put me on a hill and said now, get us up out of here, and yes, I did. When you master a standard transmission, you can drive anything, and I have. Even an 18-wheeler.

Jim is a pasta lover, so this week’s recipe is right up his alley. It’s a combination of pasta and salad.

If you are making this for a crowd, add all the dressing and mix. If you are making this for just one or two people, don’t add all the dressing because the lettuce will wilt. You can just add it at mealtime to keep it fresh and crisp. This is not a good recipe to keep for leftovers, so you want to make sure if you are making the full batch, it’s for several people. It is an easy recipe to cut in half for a smaller bunch of people.

I’m not a pasta fan, but this is one recipe I can make a meal from. I do like the soft pasta and the crunch of the lettuce in this dish. The bacon is so perfect in it and adds a great flavor to the dressing.

I will share this with my brother, Jim, and if you happen to venture over to Laurelville to the Apple House, stop in and say “Hi” and “Happy birthday” to my older brother, and tell him Lou Ann sent you…he will like it, trust me.

Happy Birthday Jim, I love you.

BLT Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

8-oz rotini pasta

1-lb bacon

1-pint grape tomatoes cut in half

4 green onions chopped

4 cups lettuce finely chopped

Dressing:

¾ cup ranch dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cook bacon slices in a large skillet until crispy. Drain on paper towels. Using a sharp knife or scissors, cut the bacon into bite sized pieces. Set aside

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium high heat. Add pasta to the pot and cook according to the package directions for al dente. Drain in a colander and set aside to cool

3. Using a sharp knife, chop the lettuce and green onions and place in a large bowl. Add the cherry tomatoes then add cooled pasta and bacon and toss.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together ranch dressing, mayo, garlic powder, paprika and lemon juice. Pour dressing over the pasta mixture and whisk until well blended. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Garnish with parsley if desired.

Note: if you want to make a variation or just choose to add the following, here’s some suggestions:

Red onion, avocado, cheddar cheese, dill parsley, grilled chicken. Instead of iceberg lettuce, try romaine.

Enjoy!