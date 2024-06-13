What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Anthony, Ben, Roger, Nathaniel, and Zane built this rubber band powered boat at STEM Camp. Submitted photos Zane, Lylah, Anson, and Kevin built moon habitat prototypes with the help of NASA scientists in a virtual meeting.

Summer is a different season at the Carnegie Public Library. Summer Reading Challenges for adults, teens, and children are popular, our programs increase in number and in number off attendees, and children are everywhere. Just in June, we’ve hosted Adult Crafternoon, two children’s garden programs, teen writing club, six Storytimes, STEM Camp and Creativity Camp. We’ve played with bubbles and Legos, Zoomed with NASA, visited the Washington Fire Department, and held a presentation about Bigfoot. Hundreds of library users are tracking their summer reading using Beanstack.

For those interested in joining the fun this week, there is plenty to choose from. On Monday at 10 a.m., children of all ages are invited to help in the Children’s Garden, followed by a nature scavenger hunt. At 1 p.m., teen writers will gather with Brooke for a workshop to share ideas and create.

On Tuesday, meet Miss Bonnie at Jeffersonville United Methodist church for Bonnie’s Books preschool Storytime. Then, at 1 p.m., meet us at AgPro Equipment to check out the John Deere Tractors. The library is closed Wednesday in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Thursday and Friday, June 20 and 21, we will be taking children into nature for our annual Discovery Camp, co-hosted with the Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District. We also have two Storytimes at the library: Little Wigglers is for ages birth-3 and is held Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Kindergarten Gear-Up is for ages 4-5 and is every Friday at 11 a.m.

Our annual Bog Girl Summer event returns on Saturday, June 22. Learn and practice skills from meditation to vermiculture. As always, our programs are free to the public unless otherwise noted. Discovery Camp and Bog Girl require advance registration.

Join the Summer Reading Challenge! Library readers are registering for the summer challenge on the Beanstack app, earning digital badges, and winning prizes. Our community has read over 1,300 books so far, putting is well on pace to meet the summer goal of 3,000 books.

For information about any of our programs, reading challenges, or other library services, please visit the library in person or online at cplwcho.org.