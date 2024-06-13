Grass clippings on city roadways now illegal

Grass clippings like these are now illegal in the City of Washington Court House. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — When the Washington City Council met in regular session Wednesday evening, the minutes of the last and special meeting of May 30 were approved.

Included in that special meeting, was the passage of Ordinance 21-2024, which becomes effective immediately prohibiting the disposal of grass and weed clippings on city streets, roadways, and alleys of the City of Washington Court House.

Anyone mowing their yards and spewing grass or yard waste onto the streets of the city can be cited and fined by the code enforcement officer of Washington Court House. All grass clippings must be cleaned up immediately after mowing occurs.

Grass debris is hazardous to traffic and especially motorcycles.