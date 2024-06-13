City council honors Fulton Terry

Fulton Terry, with his wife Bertha, was honored with a proclamation, read by city manager Joe Denen, for over 50 years of service to the Fayette County community by the Washington City Council Wednesday evening. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington City Council honored Fulton Terry as a dedicated public servant to this community at its Wednesday meeting. A council-signed proclamation was read to honor his dedication to Fayette County.

After 28 years at General Motors in Dayton, Terry served 35 years as a volunteer fireman with the Washington Fire Department, served as a policeman on the Washington Police Department, worked with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Fayette County Engineer’s Office, Kiwanis Club of Washington Court House, and spent 24 years as the director of the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.

He has dedicated over 50 years of service to this community “to make it a better place,” Terry said.

Terry will turn 90 in July and has been married to Bertha for 70 years. Terry said, “to God I give the glory, that has made my life so rich and full.”

In other council business, a resolution was passed to appoint Mandy Miller to the Historic District Review Board of the City of Washington Court House for a term concluding Dec. 31, 2025.

A resolution was passed to enter into a partnership with the Fayette County Commissioners for the administration of the CHIP grant, if funded.

There were no communications, reports of committees, finance report, or city attorney reports given.

In public comment, Shawn Remington said he was appreciative of the work done to the walking trail — adding that some painting and signage needed to be finished to complete the good job done by the city. Remington also told council that he has attended most council meetings, but that he is running in the November election for a seat on the Fayette County Commissioners.

Marilyn O’Flynn, of Carolyn Road, spoke to council regarding disrespectful neighbors in the city shooting off fireworks that can harm people and properties. She has been personally affected recently, she said. She would like to see council take up a ban on fireworks in the city. By ORC, there are fire code regulations, and municipalities are legally allowed to enact their own bans or restrictions. Council members said they will discuss the matter at a future time.

Councilman Caleb Johnson said that fire codes must be followed and they need to take steps to educate the public on the laws and regulations.