Washington FFA holds first chapter awards ceremony

Several students were in attendance for the Washington Great Oaks FFA annual chapter awards ceremony, held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Washington Great Oaks FFA Chapter held its first chapter awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Standing, l-r); Randon Stolzenburg, Casey Hott, Jarika Mick, Lauren Thompson, Calee Ellars and Olivia Haycook. Courtesy photos

On Wednesday, May 15, the Washington Great Oaks FFA chapter held its first annual chapter awards ceremony. The ceremony took place in Liberty Hall at Washington High School. During the ceremony, the FFA officer team recognized the establishment of the FFA chapter.

Students also heard opening remarks from Brady Streitenberger, Washington High School principal. The Washington Great Oaks FFA presented 78 students with the Greenhand FFA Degree. The Greenhand FFA Degree is awarded to first year FFA members who are enrolled in an agricultural education course, have learned basic FFA knowledge and started their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) plans.

During the Greenhand Degree Ceremony, the FFA Creed was presented by student advisor Casey Hott. The top three fruit salesman were Joel Buyer, Lauren Thompson and Randon Stolzenburg. Several students were also recognized for their involvement in Career Development Events (CDE’s) at the subdistrict, district and state level. CDE’s students participated in this year were Job Interview, Food Science, General Livestock Judging, Equine Management and the Greenhand Quiz.

To close the ceremony, the following newly-elected officers were installed; president: Randon Stolzenburg; vice president: Jarika Mick; secretary: Lauren Thompson; treasurer: Kimber White; reporter: Olivia Haycook; and sentinel: Casey Hott.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.